Valerie Byrnes, right, owner of Waterfront Framing & Design, and her daugther, Emily, who owns a boutique in the store, will soon open at their new location in the former Sherwin-Williams store in downtown St. Joseph. The store will change its name to Waterfront House of Framing & Fashion, as the new space will offer more services.

ST. JOSEPH — Waterfront Framing & Design is moving just around the corner.

The downtown St. Joseph frame shop will open in the former Sherwin-Williams building at 209 State St. in early October.

Waterfront Framing & Design is moving from their location on Ship Street in downtown St. Joseph. Valerie Byrnes said she considered moving into the Sherwin-Williams space since 2019.
Waterfront House of Framing & Fashion is expected to open next month at their new location on State Street in downtown St. Joseph.

