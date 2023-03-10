230310-HP-whitcomb1-photo.jpg

From left, co-owners Prabhjot Singh and Navneet Kaur, join Laura Martin, director of marketing and events, as they walk through the veranda at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community in downtown St. Joseph. The Whitcomb is again offering its expansive space for weddings and events.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph landmark will once again host weddings and events this summer.

The Whitcomb Senior Living Community will reopen its veranda, rooftop and gardens under the name Aria, with an open house to showcase renovations on April 22.

230310-HP-whitcomb2-photo.jpg

230310-HP-whitcomb3-photo.jpg

230310-HP-whitcomb5-photo.jpg

