A final steel beam, signed by Whirlpool Corp. employees, is installed during a topping off ceremony held Tuesday for Whirlpool’s new St. Joseph Technology Center under construction along Upton Drive.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Pieces are falling into place for the new Whirlpool Corp. St. Joseph Technology Center.

A construction crew laid the final steel beam on the structure Tuesday, which was signed by tech center employees.

Mark Richards, head of global real estate for Whirlpool Corp., signs a final beam during a topping off ceremony held Tuesday for Whirlpool’s new St. Joseph Technology Center under construction along Upton Drive.
Pam Klyn, a Whirlpool Corp. spokesperson, speaks during a beam topping off ceremony held Tuesday for Whirlpool’s new St. Joseph Technology Center under construction along Upton Drive.

