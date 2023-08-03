ST. JOSEPH — Whirlpool Corp. announced its intention to support the Possibilities at Home (P@TH) internship in Berrien County.
According to a news release Wednesday, the internship program is for freshmen and sophomore students, who have completed their first or second year of college and reside in the county. In its third year, the program includes the benefit of a “buddy program.” The buddy program is additional guidance and support as students go further into their internship experience.
The program is a 10-week-long internship that provides students various experience within Whirlpool, and the participants may be considered for future Whirlpool internships and post-graduation career opportunities.
The 2023 P@TH class had 12 interns, four of which were returning participants. The interns came from nine different colleges and universities, both in and out of state.
The P@TH program is part of Whirlpool’s Racial Equality Pledge, which was launched in 2020. The pledge recognizes the need to build a more inclusive and diverse environment within the building and communities. The ultimate goal was improving representation at all levels within Whirlpool.
