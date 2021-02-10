Work will continue this year on the Howard Family Trail pedestrian bridge in St. Joseph. The bridge will be closed for a time, perhaps starting later this month. It will reopen in April or May, depending on the weather and how early crews can start on the job.
ST. JOSEPH — A multi-year project to maintain and repair the Howard Family Trail pedestrian bridge west of Lake Court in St. Joseph will resume this spring.
Last year, the first 250 feet of the bridge starting at Lake Court was repaired. The repair consisted of removing the decking, removing the accumulated rust and sandblasting the steel, replacing any necessary components and re-laying the decking.