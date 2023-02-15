STEVENSVILLE — Residents won’t have to wait much longer for the Aldi to open in Lincoln Township.
The new Aldi grocery store along Red Arrow Highway will open by the end of March, a spokesperson told The Herald-Palladium on Tuesday. The spokesperson declined to share any other details.
The budget grocery chain has been the subject of much attention on community social media groups.
Aldi first submitted permits for a 20,000-square-foot store in April 2021. Last August, the chain broke ground at the 5110 Red Arrow Highway location in Lincoln Township.
The three-acre parcel is just north of the Tractor Supply Co. store and west of Meijer. The property is zoned commercial mixed-use.
The only other Aldi grocery store in Berrien County is located in Benton Township at 1700 Pipestone Road. The tri-county region has just one other Aldi location in South Haven.