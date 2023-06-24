LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Lakeshore Middle School’s new principal this fall will be a familiar face.
Superintendent Greg Eding announced Friday that Allison Arend, the school’s assistant principal, will be the new principal.
The previous principal, Susan Toothman, will be the new director of human resources and communication starting July 1.
“We are very excited to promote one of our own to the principal position at Lakeshore Middle School,” Eding said in the news release. “Ms. Arend is taking over a high functioning middle school where she has already made a positive impact. This is a natural step for Allison and I am excited for our staff and students.”
Prior to working at Lakeshore, Arend taught social studies at Berrien Springs Middle School where she was named the school’s 2017 Teacher of the Year. Allison also coached volleyball, was involved in running several student activity clubs and served on multiple committees throughout her teaching and administrative career.
“I am humbled, honored and delighted to serve as the next principal at Lakeshore Middle School,” Arend said in the release. “This summer, I plan to work closely with Lakeshore administration to ensure a smooth transition. Our school community has dedicated, talented members committed to doing what is in the best interest of our students. We will continue to put students first at Lakeshore Middle School and work diligently to ensure their success by remaining grounded in tradition and committed to excellence.”