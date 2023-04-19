STEVENSVILLE — Voters in Stevensville will decide May 2 if the village will allow marijuana retailers to open along Red Arrow Highway.
In November, village trustees approved ordinances that would allow up to two marijuana retailers to open.
Residents and business owners opposed to allowing marijuana to be sold in the village formed Friends of Stevensville, a ballot question committee. In December, they announced they had collected enough signatures to put the question on the ballot.
In January, trustees approved putting the issue on the ballot, even though some said they believe allowing two marijuana retailers to open in the village is the best way to raise money to fix the local roads. They also tabled a proposal to accept initial applications for marijuana retailers until after the May election.
The ballot language calls for prohibiting all adult-use marijuana and repealing the village’s previously adopted ordinances allowing marijuana to be sold in the village.
In other words, a “yes” vote means marijuana would not be allowed to be sold in the village.
A “no” vote means the resolution trustees passed in November will stand and up to two marijuana retailers will be allowed to open along Red Arrow Highway.
According to the Friends of Stevensville website at www.friendsofstevensville.com, the group is opposed to allowing marijuana to be sold in the village because it would:
Change the landscape of the village’s “quaint and family friendly environment.”
Deter families and retirees from moving to the village.
Negatively impact surrounding businesses with the odor of marijuana.
Send a message to the younger generation that marijuana is acceptable.
Village Manager Kacey Dominguez previously said the idea of allowing one to two marijuana retailers to open in the village came about over the summer of 2022 during discussions on how to raise money to fix village roads.
In July, Abonmarche reported to village trustees that more than 65 percent of the village’s roads were rated as fair or poor, according to a PASER street evaluation. At least $5 million in road projects were identified over the next 10 years.
Dominguez has given multiple reports on why more money is needed to fix the village’s roads. According to a report she gave in January:
Two marijuana dispensaries are expected to bring in up to $120,000 per year, which would be used to help fix the roads.
A road millage of 2.7025 would need to be added to property taxes to raise the same amount of money.
Only two marijuana businesses could be opened along Red Arrow Highway, due to the restrictions in the village’s zoning ordinance.
If the marijuana dispensaries aren’t allowed to open and no other replacement revenue is found, Dominguez has said village trustees would need to significantly reduce expenditures through staffing cuts and by decreasing non-mandated services, such as trash and recycling.