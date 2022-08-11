220811-HP-bit-of-swiss1-photo.jpg

Tim and Pat Foley, left, have sold Bit of Swiss, located in Stevensville, to longtime employees, Jessica and Pepe Hernandez. The sale took place months ago, but the bakery owners have waited to announce until now.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Bit of Swiss is changing ownership, but they will be familiar faces.

Former Bit of Swiss owners Pat and Tim Foley told The Herald-Palladium they sold their bakery to longtime employees Jessica and José “Pepe” Hernandez.

220811-HP-bit-of-swiss2-photo.jpg

220811-HP-bit-of-swiss4-photo.jpg

Chocolate raspberry tarts are pictured Wednesday at Bit of Swiss in Stevensville. Owners Tim and Pat Foley have sold the business to longtime employees Jessica and Pepe Hernandez.
220811-HP-bit-of-swiss3-photo.jpg

Employees handle orders Wednesday afternoon at Bit of Swiss in Stevensville.
220811-HP-bit-of-swiss5-photo.jpg

