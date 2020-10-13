Alison Beck, left, joins students as they color drawings of shoes Tuesday as part of the “Run The Race” shoe drive currently being held at Christ Lutheran Church & School in Stevensville. Donated shoes will be distributed through the Funds2Orgs network which helps small businesses grow in developing countries.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Dozens of shoes have already been collected as part of the “Run The Race” shoe drive being held at Christ Lutheran Church & School in Stevensville.
Students color drawings of shoes Tuesday as part of the “Run The Race” shoe drive at Christ Lutheran Church & School in Stevensville.
STEVENSVILLE — Students at Christ Lutheran Church & School in Stevensville are raising money one pair of shoes at a time.
People can donate gently worn, used and new shoes in collection boxes placed around the community or at the school, 4333 Cleveland Ave., according to a news release from Neil Webb, the school’s principal.