LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning resulted in a widespread power outage after both vehicles hit a utility pole.
Lincoln Township Police Officer Bryce Schadler said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Maiden Lane and Washington Avenue. Because the area is near the borderline with St. Joseph Township, power outages affected people in both townships.
The nearby Christ Lutheran School was closed for the day. Schadler said all power was restored by Tuesday afternoon.
He said a 73-year-old man from Indiana, who is unfamiliar with the area, was driving on Maiden Lane when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Washington Avenue. His vehicle collided with a car that was heading southbound on Washington, driven by a 59-year-old man from the St. Joseph area, Schadler said. Both cars struck a utility pole.
Schadler said the crash itself did not cause the power outage, but utility crews had to disconnect power to replace the pole. He said the Indiana driver was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Schadler said. Traffic in the area was diverted as crews worked to clear the scene and replace the utility pole.