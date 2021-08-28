210828-HP-burrito-pic

Taco John’s, previously at 4107 Red Arrow Highway in Lincoln Township, closed and is being replaced by Crazy King Burrito.

 Juliana Knot / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Fresh from Cozumel, Mexico, Crazy King Burrito is ready to make its Michigan debut.

Taco John’s on Red Arrow Highway in Lincoln Township has closed its doors, but the Mexican-based burrito chain will take its place this September.

