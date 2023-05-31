LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A structure fire engulfed the same Lincoln Township home twice within a 24-hour period.
Firefighters are calling the events “suspicious,” but have not said what the cause might be. No one was injured in either fire.
Lincoln Township Fire Department was dispatched to 6747 Cleveland Ave., shortly before noon on Monday for reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, smoke was visible along the roof line, a news release stated. The home was vacant and appeared to be under construction.
“Crews made an aggressive attack through the front door and extinguished a small fire in the living room, preventing it from extending to other parts of the home,” the release stated.
Lincoln and Royalton township firefighters had the fire at the two-story home under control within 20 minutes. Crews remained onsite until 1 p.m., searching for evidence with the Lincoln Township Police Department.
Twelve hours later, Lincoln Township firefighters were dispatched to the same home for reports of a structure fire. The second floor was experiencing heavy fire, when crews arrived. According to the news release Tuesday, because of the fire’s intensity, and the home being under construction, firefighters then performed defensive operations.
Crews had the second fire extinguished by 1:45 a.m. and cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The response for the second fire included 17 firefighters, staffing three engines and two tankers. Assisting agencies were the Royalton and Baroda township fire departments, Medic 1 Ambulance and Lincoln Township police.
Lincoln Township police and fire officials are investigating the incidents, which the release described as suspicious. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact either department.