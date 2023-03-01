ST. JOSEPH — A former Lakeshore second-grade teacher was arrested this week on several criminal sexual conduct charges.
Perry Heppler, 66, was arrested on one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, said Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli.
According to a source close to the investigation and Berrien County’s inmate search, Heppler was arrested Tuesday.
Heppler has a scheduled preliminary exam on March 8.
On Feb. 16, the Lincoln Township Police Department began its investigation of Heppler and an alleged sexual assault that involved a Lakeshore student.
Police were originally contacted by Lakeshore Public School administrators, who were with a student who reported the alleged assault.
Prior to law enforcement’s involvement last month, Heppler resigned as a teacher from Hollywood Elementary School.
Lakeshore administrators and Lincoln Township police have said the alleged assault did not take place on school property or during a school function.