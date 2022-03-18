ST. JOSEPH — Four more recall petitions were filed this week against Lakeshore school board members by two different residents.

They were filed Wednesday, a few hours after the Berrien County Election Commission rejected the language in the first set of petitions filed against board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade. The two previous petitions were found to contain opinionated language, which is not allowed by state law, according to Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler.

The clarity hearing on the language for the four new petitions will be at 9 a.m. April 4 at the Berrien County Administration Building, 701 Main St., St. Joseph.

Stevensville resident Aimee Foster filed nearly identical petitions against Beckrow and Wade, stating they should be recalled because they voted on Oct. 11 and every month after to continue masking Lakeshore students after the Berrien County Health Department lifted the mask order on Sept. 29, and because they voted Feb. 14 against immediately lifting the mask requirement.

Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius, author of the two denied petitions, filed another set of petitions against Beckrow and Wade.

In the denied petitions, Graffenius gave three reasons why Beckrow and Wade should be recalled, with two of them being about the mask mandate the school district had in place until Feb. 14.

The third reason was about whether it was legal for school board trustees to serve six-year terms.

Graffenius’ new set of petitions filed Wednesday expands on why school board trustees should only serve four-year terms and doesn’t mention the mask mandate.

In the nearly identical petitions, Graffenius stated Beckrow and Wade are in violation of state law by remaining in office past Dec. 31.

A change in policy

Before the state law was changed in 2011, Lakeshore school board trustees served four-year terms and were elected in the spring.

The change in the law requires school board elections to be held in November and gives school districts a choice to have trustees serve four- or six-year terms.

In 2012, Lakeshore school board trustees approved the changes in the district’s policy and chose to serve six-year terms.

However, when the district in 2013 switched to NEOLA – an educational consulting firm – to manage the board’s policies, the policy was incorrectly transferred and stated trustees served four-year terms. The mistake in the policy was not caught for 10 years, but the ballots distributed to voters have included the six-year term language.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Lakeshore trustees approved correcting the board’s policy to show they serve six-year terms.

When contacted by phone, Graffenius said the trustees shouldn’t be able to extend their terms by two years. She said the correction should apply to future school board trustees.

“I would like for them to just put their names on the ballot for November,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The six-year terms for Beckrow and Wade end in 2024.

Graffenius said she expected her first set of petitions to be denied because the recall process is a difficult one.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get any guidelines (on the language),” she said. “The only information you get on the verbiage is ... that it needs to be factual and clear.”

Foster could not be reached for comment Thursday.

When contacted by phone, Beckrow said he had the same statement for himself and Wade that they gave after the first set of petitions was filed.

“Serving on the Board of Education for Lakeshore Public Schools is a tremendous honor and privilege for both of us,” the joint statement read. “As people who were elected to our positions, we hold it very sacred that we serve at the will of the community. We will honor wherever the democratic process takes us, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting public education in our community.”