Full Circle Cafe patrons launch GoFundMe to help restaurant

STEVENSVILLE — Full Circle Cafe & Espresso Bar in Stevensville has become known for its homemade sandwiches and loaded biscuits and gravy during the almost seven years the restaurant has been open.
But the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt by owners Jayme and Ryan Bendoski, and they are seeking help to stay open.
“We are asking our customers to come out and support us as heavily as they can, especially as April is known to be our slowest month of the year,” Jayme Bendoski said Friday. “It’s crunch time for us. ... The next 10 days, we really need to be busy.”
On April 7, the restaurant owners posted on Facebook, asking for help from patrons – which Bendoski said was greeted with a groundswell of support.
“They showed up, especially during the first seven days,” Bendoski said. “We did numbers that we’ve never done before. It was absolutely helpful.”
Following their call for help, she said some of their customers – who wish to remain anonymous – created a GoFundMe page earlier this week to raise $50,000 for the restaurant.
Initially, she said she didn’t want the GoFundMe page, but the customers said it was a hand up, not a hand out. As of Friday evening, nearly $3,000 has been donated to the cafe. A link to the GoFundMe page can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Bendoski said they are very appreciative of the GoFundMe page, but more importantly, she said she would like people to stop by for a meal.
“We want to keep the employees that we do have working and to do that, we need to sell more biscuits and gravy,” she said.
Bendoski said she and her husband want to not only be a part of the community, but to help the community.
“The whole giving back aspect, to me, is important,” she said. “If we can’t do that, then it’s not Full Circle. It’s a struggle right now to be on the opposite side of that, when we want to be the givers. There’s such a feeling of satisfaction that comes with having a business in the community that is loved, but also loving the community back.”
The COVID impact
Bendoski said the restaurant had been open less than four years when they had to close for 10 weeks in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“COVID was a huge struggle for us,” Bendoski said. “That March was the beginning of the end for us in terms of how we were doing business.”
She said it’s normal for new businesses to struggle for three to five years before they start making a profit. She said 2019 was the restaurant’s most profitable year and the business was looking promising.
“We were taken back to square one with COVID,” she said.
Even when they reopened in June, she said it was tough because they could only provide indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.
She said they were thankful that village trustees allowed the restaurant to use two parking spaces in front of the restaurant as outdoor seating in addition to the outdoor patio they already had.
With the two parking spaces, they were able to add five tables that could seat four people each.
“It was really, really an answer to our prayers of – how do we get through this?” she said. “That was really what kept us going that summer, was the outdoor seating.”
Bendoski said they are thankful for the COVID relief funds from the federal government, but then the cost of labor and ingredients started skyrocketing.
She said they had to start paying their staff $18 to $19 an hour to compete with chain restaurants.
“I know that our employees are worth that kind of wage, but our business can’t sustain it right now,” she said.
Then, the cost of ingredients increased dramatically. For example, she said eggs cost $1 a dozen for years. Now, they have cost $5 a dozen at times.
She said they realized they need to make changes on how they are running the business so it can become profitable and sustainable.
Making changes
Starting this past week, she said they will no longer be open on Wednesdays so they can do more work on their catering business. Previously, the only day they were closed was on Tuesdays.
Even though the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they are still considered workdays for her and her husband. Not only do they work on catering orders, but they recently started making jams and jellies in the cafe kitchen for Radtke Farms in Spring Lake. Bendoski said that’s one way they can increase revenue while cutting payroll costs.
Another change they had to make was laying off three employees.
“We told them that our business is in trouble and you don’t have a job in the same sentence,” she said. “And these are good people. We have amazing employees, so that was hard.”
In addition, she said they removed some items off the menu that weren’t top sellers or had ingredients that couldn’t be used in other recipes.
“We needed to get smart with our offerings,” she said.
However, Bendoski said they need to make the changes without sacrificing quality.
She said they still slice all of their meats and cheeses in house and make their own breads and baked goods.
“There’s a reason why those things taste the way they do, because we’re doing it the hard way, which costs us labor,” she said. “We have to find a way to do those things to not challenge the integrity of the business and what we stand for.”
Bendoski said another challenge has been shutting down five times over the past 12 months due to plumbing problems. She said each shutdown costs thousands of dollars because not only are they losing sales, but they have to pay an emergency plumber to fix the problem. She said they are working on a long-term solution, but it’s going to cost a lot of money.
Looking ahead
Bendoski said they’ve talked with other business owners and Cornerstone’s Women’s Business Center to get ideas on how to cut costs.
“We have to change, but we have to do it in a way that doesn’t scare our customers away,” she said.
If they are still open this summer, she said outdoor dining customers will probably order their food by using a QR code – or at the register, rather than having a waitress take their order. She said the food will be brought to them when the order is done.
They are also looking at having the restaurant be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays during the summer.
“That would allow us to maximize our busiest days, allowing us to focus on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on those catering orders, on the making of the jam and to be able to stabilize our payroll a bit,” she said.
Any changes would be based on the response they get from customers, she said.
“We can change all of the things that we think made sense to make the business profitable, but at the end of the day, if they don’t show up, there’s no business to be had,” she said. “We want to do it in a respectful way, with our ears open in terms of feedback.”