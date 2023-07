Greg Eding adapts on the job as Lakeshore superintendent

High-water rescue crews have been pulling people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky, and a search continues for two children swept away by a wall of water in Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings and watches for the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The weather service says Wednesday’s rainfall could reach as much as 10 inches while rounds of thunderstorms blow through. Most affected is Mayfield, which was hard hit by deadly tornadoes in December 2021. Forecasters say these storms will move Thursday and Friday over New England.