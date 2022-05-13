ST. JOSEPH — The former co-owner of a Stevensville restaurant and his alleged victims will have to wait a little longer to learn whether he is bound over for trial on several sexual assault charges.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula had set Thursday as the date to announce her decision whether there is enough probable cause to move the case against Raffaele Santaniello forward. But Pasula said Wednesday the transcript of previous hearings were received later than expected, and the court and lawyers handling the case need more time to review them.
Further, the judge said she is presiding over two significant jury trials over the next couple of weeks, so the court has not set a new date for announcing her decision.
Santaniello, 50, the former co-owner with his sister of Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria, is charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and one count of kidnapping. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor and Chief Trial Attorney Cortney O’Malley is prosecuting the case and Santaniello is represented by a lawyer from Ohio, Eric Zagrans, assisted by St. Joseph lawyer Trevor Maveal.
The allegations against Santaniello date back to 2013, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred for years. Testifying in earlier hearings in March, the alleged victims said they did not come forward sooner because Santaniello claimed to be a prominent member of the community and “untouchable.” Further, they said, they needed their jobs and feared they would lose them.