ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley recently dismissed a lawsuit against three local school districts, saying the case is moot because the districts are no longer mandating masks be worn.

The lawsuit – which was filed Jan. 21 against Lakeshore, St. Joseph and Watervliet school districts – alleged the three school districts were overstepping their authority by “unlawfully” making healthy students wear masks.

Court documents state all three school districts lifted their mask mandates around mid-February due to the declining rate of COVID-19 cases and not because of the lawsuit.

In Wiley’s order filed April 8, he said because the issue is moot, there’s no reason to rule on “claims of irreparable harm, its success on the merits, its balancing of harms or the public interest of such an injunction.”

Money to hire a lawyer to file the lawsuit was crowdfunded by the private Facebook group Berrien County Parents for School Freedoms, according to Victory Woodall, one of the administrators of the group.

When contacted by phone Tuesday, Woodall said the group is considering its options.

She said she disagrees with Wiley’s ruling.

“We are challenging the legality of (the mask mandate) in the first place,” she said. “We wanted him to make a ruling so that we could have this not happen again in the future.”

In his order, Wiley said he can’t rule on hypothetical future facts. He said a future mask mandate may “arise upon different facts and circumstances that the ones pleaded in this case.”

“If a mask mandate be imposed in the future, Plaintiffs are welcome to seek judicial relief at that time and need only adjust their complaint to the new circumstances on which a new mandate might rest,” Wiley stated in his order.

Woodall said that would require the Facebook group to raise thousands more dollars to have the lawsuit refiled.

“That’s so frustrating. We wanted our day in court,” she said.

A hearing on the motions was set for March 22, but the group’s attorney, James Thomas of Grand Rapids, was late, saying he had put the wrong time on his calendar.

When Thomas didn’t show up after 20 minutes, Wiley decided to rule on the case based on the pleadings.

Wiley denied a request to have the hearing reset.

He said in his order that the attorney’s lack of appearance had no bearing on the case because both sides had submitted briefs that thoroughly explained their position and applicable law.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four parents who have five children, ages 5-16, in the school districts.

When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding, Watervliet Superintendent Ric Seager and St. Joseph Superintendent Jenny Fee declined to comment.