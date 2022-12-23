STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore school board trustees are one step closer to asking voters in May to support a $19.9 million capital improvement project to take care of the district’s priority needs.
During a special meeting Thursday, trustees approved making the bond request to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Superintendent Greg Eding told trustees he received preliminary approval for the application from state officials earlier on Thursday.
If the state approves the bond request, Eding said trustees are expected to vote on whether to put the request on the May ballot during their Jan. 23 meeting.
Eding said after the meeting that 63 percent of the community members in a recent survey said they would support the bond request.
“These are not the wants. These are the needs of the district. That is what the community let us know they want,” he said.
He said three other proposals on the survey, which would have cost more, received some community support, but not more than 50 percent.
If passed by voters, the bond is expected to add 1.07 mills onto property taxes, which would cost an extra $107 per year for properties with assessed values of $100,000.
The more than 40-page application submitted to the state includes a variety of projects for the district’s five school buildings plus the bus garage.
That includes $1.6 million to Hollywood Elementary School, $3.3 million to Roosevelt Elementary School, $1.2 million to Stewart Elementary School, almost $6.7 million to Lakeshore Middle School, $7.13 million to Lakeshore High School and $824,000 to the bus garage.
Big ticket items include replacing the roofs at Roosevelt and the middle school and replacing the boilers at the middle school and high school.
Eding said the money can be used for remodeling, acquiring and installing instructional technology, and improving playgrounds, driveways and parking lots.
Lincoln Township Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter said ballot language for this and any other proposals are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 7.