STEVENSVILLE — Five candidates running for three Lakeshore school board seats in November gave their visions for the school district’s future Tuesday during a candidate forum hosted by the Lakeshore Education Association.
Sean Schroeder, president of the association, said after the hour-long forum that school board elections in Lakeshore are usually quiet – but not this year.
“We felt as a union that with the climate that has been occurring not just locally, but nationally, we wanted our voices to be heard,” said Schroeder, an economics and broadcasting teacher at Lakeshore High School.
To be able to endorse candidates, he said the union’s bylaws require a forum to be held. Schroeder said he expects the union’s board to vote on which candidates to endorse later this week.
He said the forum also gave the candidates a place where their voices could be heard.
More than 50 people attended the forum in the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation Learning Center, with over 100 watching the live stream on the LHS Auditorium YouTube channel – where the forum can be rewatched.
Running for two open six-year seats are incumbent Scott Allan and challengers Lori VonKoenig, Holly Goodline and Joe Helms. The terms of the winners will end Dec. 31, 2028. Running unopposed for a partial four-year term that will end Dec. 31, 2026, is Trustee Bill Scaletta.
The candidates were given two weeks to prepare to answer six questions, with one of the most controversial being how they would support the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion plans.
Lori VonKoenig, who retired as the district’s director of bands in 2020 after 32 years, said the district needs to offer different tiers of support because not all children come to school equally prepared.
“Students are coming into our schools with different life experiences and different circumstances. So you see, we’re not all starting at the same spot,” VonKoenig said.
She said schools need to help students achieve their own personal goals.
Helms, a Marine Corps veteran and local entrepreneur, said when schools provide equity by giving all students good grades, they are doing the students a disservice.
“We need to be teaching kids that there are consequences to how hard you work at something,” he said. “If you prepare and do your assignments – you pay attention in class – this will be reflected in your grades. Or if you do the opposite, that’s going to be reflected in your grades as well.”
Helms said some children come from supportive homes while other children come from homes with little support.
“It’s not fair, but we help our students by teaching them to be persistent and resourceful so they can overcome this unfairness,” Helms said.
Goodline, a former kindergarten teacher with more than 10 years of experience in education, said this is America, which is called the melting pot. She said school districts need to make decisions based on what is best for the students.
“I would never want to divide people in our community along the lines of race and gender,” she said.
Allan, who has been on the board for two years, said the board started developing DEI plans by talking with community members about what would work in Lakeshore.
“The way I support it, I look at it this way. We want every student to succeed,” Allan said. “Sometimes, that’s an easy one. A student just succeeds on his own. Other times, that student might need a little bit of help from a teacher. And sometimes, they may need a lot more than that.”
He said there are already tools out there to help students succeed, such as 504 plans, which allow students to have accommodations at school to help with their learning.
Scaletta, who retired as the district’s high school principal in 2011, said DEI has always been a priority in the district.
“I’m truly committed to ensuring that all students feel welcome here and that we value each other with mutual respect and dignity,” he said.
All five candidates are endorsed by two local political action committees.
Goodline and Helms have been endorsed by We the Parents, a PAC that was formed by Berrien County Parents for School Freedom, a private Facebook group launched in July 2021 to oppose face mask mandates across Berrien County.
We the Parents states its goal is to put families at the center of public education and to “remove all forms of sexual, racial, political and gender indoctrination from our schools.”
VonKoenig, Allan and Scaletta have been endorsed by For the Love of Lakeshore, a PAC formed to fight recall attempts against school board President Jason Beckrow and Trustee Rachel Wade and to “advocate for candidates in the November election who align with our guiding principles.”