LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Lakeshore Public Schools announced Friday the hiring of Jerald Holtgren as the new principal of Lakeshore High School.
Holtgren comes from Niles Community Schools, where he is director of Niles New Tech Entrepreneurial Academy, according to a news release from Lakeshore schools.
“We are very excited for the experience and leadership that Mr. Holtgren will provide our high school,” Superintendent Greg Eding said in the release. “Mr. Holtgren is taking over one of the best schools in Southwest Michigan. This is a great opportunity for our district and I am excited for our staff and students.”
Holtgren received his bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and his master’s from Grand Valley State University.
“It is an honor to be a part of the Lakeshore school community and to have the opportunity to work with such a fine group of educators and students,” Holtgren said in the release. “Lakeshore is known for its educational excellence in preparing students and I look forward to being a part of continuing the tradition.”