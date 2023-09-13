LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A $1 million commitment from the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation is expected to impact every student, teacher and staff member in the Lakeshore school district.
Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said it’s the largest donation the LEF has given to the district.
“It’s super exciting,” Eding said. “I cannot believe the support that our community has in our school district through the foundation.”
Foundation Chair J.C. Anderson said the commitment was made possible by the $325,000 donation from the Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event in August.
“Greg and I had been working on projects over the summer, but when the Whirlpool contribution came in, which was very unexpected at that level, it caused us to go to a whole other level with funding,” Anderson said. “We’ve still got about $400,000 that we will have to raise, but we’ve always been successful. This is a very giving community.”
He said donors aren’t just giving money – they are investing in the educational system and the children.
“Personally, I can’t think of two better ways to invest by giving,” he said.
Seven projects spanning one to five years were approved by the LEF trustees last week. They include:
$250,000 for a Recognize, Appreciate and Value (RAV) Employee Appreciation Program.
$220,000 for an early literacy program.
$175,000 for Lakeshore High School weight room upgrades and equipment.
$175,000 for classroom education and technology upgrades.
$80,000 for CNC machines for the Career and Technical Education program.
$50,000 for equipment for the broadcasting class.
$50,000 for the continuation of the professional learning communities program.
Anderson said he’s most excited about the RAV program.
“When you think about educational institutions, there’s buildings and facilities and all that, but it really takes the staff to put it into execution,” Anderson said.
He said most people can name a teacher who had a positive impact on their life.
“We want to make sure that we have some of the best if not the very best teachers and staff and that they are very satisfied teaching at Lakeshore,” he said.
Eding said the RAV program will be used in multiple ways.
“Our intention is to really improve employee morale and motivation because when employees feel valued and appreciated, that really leads to their best work,” Eding said.
He said new teachers will receive gift cards to help them get started in the district. In addition, he said veteran teachers who have gone above and beyond will be recognized.
“Within our mentor program, we want to give staff the opportunity to connect with each other,” he said. “We’re offering some options for professional development between the teachers and their mentors. ... If they wanted to go to a conference together, we have the funds, now, to do that in this program.”
Eding said the district is already focusing on improving early literacy. He said that includes training, curriculum and intervention, which all costs money.
“The foundation is going to help us out with the cost over the next few years,” he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the LEF or in donating can visit www.lefonline.org.