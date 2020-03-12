Handicap accessible playground equipment is expected to be added to Stewart Elementary School’s playground after school board trustees approved the lowest bid Monday. It was one of five projects approved.
STEVENSVILLE — A new roof for Hollywood Elementary School and handicap accessible playground equipment for Stewart Elementary School are among the five projects approved this week by Lakeshore school board trustees, if the money can be found.
Stewart, Hollywood and Roosevelt Elementary School were also approved to receive new fire alarm systems and mechanical upgrades to their buildings.