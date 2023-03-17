STEVENSVILLE — Potential voters in the Lakeshore school district said they wanted to see evidence of upgrades needed at the district’s schools, and school officials listened.
Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said a video posted on the district’s website last week shows many of the problems school officials will fix if voters approve the $19.9 million capital improvement bond request on the May 2 ballot.
“The buildings look good in some ways, but there are definitely issues that are easy to see if you were to take a closer look,” Eding said.
The video can be found at www.lakeshorepublicschools.net.
The problems the 4-minute and 18-second video shows include cracks and potholes in parking lots, broken playground equipment and aging boilers.
Eding said a communitywide survey done last year found most potential voters indicated they would support a bond proposal if it only included basic priority needs and if they could see evidence of those needs.
Besides the video, the district website includes detailed information on what improvements would be done at each of the district’s five schools. The parking lots at each school would be resurfaced and deteriorated sidewalks would be replaced. Many of the buildings would have their single-pane windows replaced with insulated ones and have their roofs replaced.
Eding said some of the boilers at the district’s five schools are 30 years old and need to be replaced.
“In some cases, you can’t buy parts for them anymore,” he said.
Eding said the 0.9 mills requested in the bond means property taxes would go up $90 a year on houses with taxable values of $100,000.
“I’ve done the math. That’s $7.50 a month,” he said.
More than 1,300 people took part in the 28-question survey, with 67.7 percent saying they would vote to approve the priority needs bond.
“With all of our district buildings and facilities originally constructed before 1970, and some before 1960, this bond proposal seeks to extend the life of our buildings and create safe, comfortable and inspiring learning environments for our students today and in the future,” Eding said in the video.
Other options on the survey that would have cost more money received much less support.
School board trustees approved putting the proposal on the May ballot in January.