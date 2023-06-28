LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Lakeshore Public Schools has hired Ben McIntyre as the new principal for Hollywood Elementary School.
McIntyre comes to Lakeshore from Three Rivers Community Schools, where he served as an elementary school principal for eight years. According to a news release from Lakeshore, McIntyre has experience with professional learning communities (PLCs), multi-tiered systems of supports for students, using data to drive instructional decisions, and the use of Stephen Covey’s Leader in Me student leadership program.
“Mr. McIntyre’s knowledge, skills and experiences are a perfect match for Hollywood Elementary and we are thrilled to have him as part of our team at Lakeshore,” Superintendent Greg Eding said in a news release Tuesday. “Hollywood Elementary is a special place with a strong sense of family and community, which is what Ben was looking for in a leadership position.”
McIntyre takes over for Natalie Macerata, who is now serving as Lakeshore’s director of curriculum and instruction. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Michigan University.
“I am excited and honored to become part of the Lancer family and look forward to working with the school and community members of Stevensville,” McIntyre said in the release.