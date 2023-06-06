LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Two Lakeshore schools are looking for new principals now that the current ones have been promoted to the district’s central office.
Natalie Macerata, principal at Hollywood Elementary School, was selected to be the director of curriculum and instruction. Susan Toothman, principal at Lakeshore Middle School, will be the new director of human resources and communication.
They will formally start in their new positions on July 1, although both have already started to get informed about their new positions, according to a news release from Superintendent Greg Eding.
Macerata is completing her eighth year as principal at Hollywood Elementary School. She came to Lakeshore from Berrien Springs Public Schools, where she was an assistant principal.
“Natalie is a great addition to our team and brings a high level of experience in early literacy,” Eding said in the release. “Early literacy will be a focus for our district for the next several years.”
Toothman is completing her third year as principal of Lakeshore Middle School. Toothman came to Lakeshore from Watervliet Public Schools, where she served as director of curriculum, instruction and special projects.
“Susan is a seasoned professional with leadership experiences that will be a great help to our central office administration team,” Eding said. “I am excited about her focus on workplace culture and her desire to provide our district important leadership with our talented teachers and to share the Lakeshore story.”
These positions were created from the retirement of Julie Powell, who is the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources. Her retirement is effective the end of June.
The district is replacing her with two people to improve communications and marketing, Eding said in the release.
The principal positions at Hollywood Elementary and Lakeshore Middle School will be posted on the district’s website.