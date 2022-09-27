STEVENSVILLE — Voters in the Lakeshore school district will have a chance to hear the views of five candidates running for three school board seats.
The Lakeshore Education Association is sponsoring a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation Learning Center at Lakeshore High School, according to Alaina Kinney, one of the organizers and an English teacher at the high school.
She said the public is invited. The forum will be live streamed on the school district’s Facebook page.
Kinney said the candidates will be asked six questions and given two minutes to answer each question.
Running for two open six-year seats on the November ballot are incumbent Scott Allan and challengers Lori VonKoenig, Holly Goodline and Joe Helms. The terms of the winners will end Dec. 31, 2028.
Treasurer Jeff Hannan is not running for his seat, which expires Dec. 31.
VonKoenig retired in the spring of 2020 after serving as the district’s director of bands for 32 years.
Goodline and Helms have been endorsed by We the Parents, a political action committee that formed to support almost 30 school board candidates across 10 Berrien County school districts in the November election. We the Parents was formed by Berrien County Parents for School Freedom, a private Facebook group that was launched in July 2021 to oppose face mask mandates across the county.
Trustee Bill Scaletta is running unopposed for a partial seat, with its term ending Dec. 31, 2026. He was appointed to take the place of Tonya Jahnke, who resigned as a trustee in October 2021 after taking a position as a staff member for the school district.
Scaletta retired as the district’s high school principal in 2011.