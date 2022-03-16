ST. JOSEPH — Recall petitions against two Lakeshore school board trustees were denied Wednesday morning due to opinionated language.

Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius filed separate petitions in February with near identical language to recall Lakeshore school board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade.

Among the three reasons given, two had to do with the mask mandate the school district had in place until Feb. 14. The third reason was about whether school board trustees should be serving four- or six-year terms.

The Berrien County Election Commission dismissed the petitions at a clarity hearing Wednesday.

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler, chair of the commission, said the last line in the petitions state that Beckrow and Wade should be removed because on Feb. 14, they voted against immediately ending “the continual masking and excessive quarantining of healthy children.”

Tyler said the word “excessive” is an opinion.

“The language should state factually and clearly each reason. It cannot be an opinion,” Tyler read from the state law on recalls.

Tyler’s motion to dismiss the language was amended by Berrien County Register of Deeds Lora Freehling, who asked that the word “healthy” be added as an opinionated word.

In addition, Tyler said the first part of the petition – stating Beckrow and Wade should be removed because they are “in violation of the Lakeshore BOE bylaws by remaining in office beyond November 2022” – is an opinion.

“It’s not clear,” Tyler said.

At their Monday meeting, school board trustees approved correcting a mistake in a policy that had gone unnoticed for a decade.

In 2012, trustees voted to extend trustee terms from four to six years. However, when the district in 2013 switched to NEOLA – an educational consulting firm – to manage the board’s policies, the policy was incorrectly transferred to say trustees still served four-year terms.

Trustee Bill Scaletta said Monday the ballots for voters for the past 10 years have included the six-year term language.

The six-year terms of Beckrow and Wade expire in 2024.

After the meeting, Tyler said the election commission doesn’t have the authority to judge if the trustees are breaking the law by serving six-year terms.

During the meeting, Wade represented herself and Beckrow, who was not present. She said even if trustees served four-year terms, the language on the petitions is wrong because their terms end on Dec. 31, not in November.

Tyler said the petitions could possibly have been denied based on some gray areas.

She said the language was taped to the recall petitions and the petitions were missing the instructions on the reverse side.

Tyler said recall petitions must be submitted on approved forms, which are available at her office.

“If you were to take this out as a petition to get signatures ... it would be denied and all your signatures would be thrown out,” she said. “That is spelled out in law in a court case.”

After the hearing, Graffenius said she plans to refile the recall petitions with new language sometime this week.

Tyler said anyone who wants to file a recall petition or who wants to run for office should make an appointment with Sheila Reitz, the county elections coordinator, due to the office being short-staffed.

After the meeting, Reitz said she gives people submitting recall petitions information from the state and county so they know how to do it properly.

The deadline to file to run for office in the August primary election is April 19. The deadline for nonpartisan seats to run in the November election is July 21. Write-in candidates have until July 22 to file.

The deadline to file to run to be a school board member is July 26.

Candidates must file before 4 p.m. on each of those days.