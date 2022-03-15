STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore school board trustees voted Monday to correct a mistake in a policy that went unnoticed for a decade.

In 2012, Lakeshore’s board instituted a policy where trustees were to serve six-year terms, instead of four years. However, when the district switched to NEOLA – an educational consulting firm – to host the board’s policies in 2013, the policy was incorrectly transferred to say trustees still served four-year terms.

Trustee Bill Scaletta, who chairs the policy committee, said the district was only recently made aware of the problem.

“For 10 years, the district has followed the 2012 policy, and ballots for voters have included the six-year term,” Scaletta said.

Superintendent Greg Eding said the state law was changed in 2011 to give school districts a choice of four- or six-year terms.

“The law was changed, basically, to save districts money, I believe, across the state,” he said.

Scaletta said the change to NEOLA means all of the board’s policies are online and can be viewed by the public. Before, he said only paper versions of the board’s policies were available.

Vice President Kevin Bushu said he was part of the policy committee when NEOLA was hired.

“The prior format for updating policy was to go through an eight-inch binder, basically one section at a time, as much as we could, month to month, to try to keep up on it, updated,” he said.

Bushu said former Superintendent Phil Freeman brought NEOLA to the board’s attention.

“Basically, their role is to keep the policies in compliance with any changing laws, language,” he said.

Terms of agreement

Before trustees approved correcting the policy, Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius said she filed petitions to recall board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade primarily because they were in violation of the board’s bylaws by staying in office for more than four years.

Both of their current six-year terms expire in 2024.

“That’s a state law. So while everyone is so concerned about the masking, and I don’t really care if you like the masking or don’t like the masking or you think I’m crazy because I won’t wear a mask – I don’t care,” Graffenius said during public comment. “The point is that the No. 1 reason for the recall is that you are in violation of the state law.”

She said that means Beckrow’s and Wade’s terms are up this November.

“This recall could all go away if you just put your names on the ballot and rightfully get elected to the school board,” Graffenius continued. “... That would be a fair and democratic way to do things.”

She said the board should stick with the four-year terms and not give itself six-year terms.

“It’s not really OK for the board to vote for themselves to extend their terms to six years,” she said. “We need to complete the four-year terms that you’re all elected to and then the following people that are elected in November, you can serve six-year terms.”

She said the second reason she filed the recall petitions was because Beckrow and Wade voted to continue masking the students on Oct. 11, 2021, and every month since.

Beckrow and Wade were the only two to vote against ending the mandate immediately on Feb. 14.

Clarity hearings on the language of the recall petitions will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Berrien County Administration Center, 701 Main St., St. Joseph.