STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore parents have received three notices of safety situations in the school district in the past week, including one where a Lakeshore Middle School student brought an airsoft pistol to school Thursday.
When contacted by phone Monday, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said the situation regarding the airsoft gun is being reviewed by the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office. He said disciplinary action has been taken, but he couldn’t go into specifics.
“The weapon was seen by students on the school bus, but was not removed from the student’s bag at any time while on the bus or in the school,” the Lincoln Township Police Department said Saturday in a Facebook post. “An interview was done with the juvenile student and his parents. The weapon has been seized.”
This is among a rash of incidents that have been reported by schools across the state since the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four students and left seven others injured.
Eding said the other two safety situation involved threats, with one verbal and the other being on social media.
He said the social media threat was reported by a middle school student last week and was made by a Lakeshore High School freshman prior to the Oxford incident.
“It was determined not to be a verified threat,” Eding said.
Lincoln Township police said the student had threatened to “shoot up a school.”
After contacting the juvenile and his parents, police said it was found that there was “no opportunity or means to follow through with the threat.”
“The juvenile advised that he was ‘only joking’ when he made the threatening statement,” police said.
Eding said the verbal threat between two high school students happened last week as well, but wasn’t reported to high school administration until Monday.
He said police and school administration have investigated the situation and “appropriate school discipline is being followed.”
Eding said he couldn’t provide additional details on how students were disciplined in any of these incidents.