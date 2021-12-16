STEVENSVILLE — Due to several safety threats this past week, Lakeshore students will not return to in-person learning until Jan. 3 after the holiday break.

School was canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, with students learning remotely today and Friday, Superintendent Greg Eding said when contacted by phone. The holiday break for the district begins Saturday.

Eding said school administrators were made aware of the most recent threat at 1 a.m. Wednesday, which was reported through the Michigan State Police. He said the report was that a student was going to shoot up the middle school Wednesday.

Eding said the decision to shift to remote learning was made to give school officials time to investigate the threats and to give school staff a break.

“The staff is a little bit on edge as these threats have come through,” he said. “That, and the fact that we haven’t come to a conclusion on this most recent threat, led us to think we’re going to go remote.”

He said the holiday break will give administration time to put safety procedures in place for the new year.

“Our goal is to start 2022 in a very positive way,” he said.

Eding said all after-school activities were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. He said they will decide on a day-by-day basis if after-school activities will be allowed today, Friday and over the holiday break.

Several Southwest Michigan school districts have received reports of threats among students since the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting, which left four students dead and seven others injured.

Four different threats were made Monday, two at Upton Middle School in the St. Joseph school district and two at Lakeshore’s high and middle schools.

Eding said several students have been questioned related to the threats.

He said school and law enforcement officials are taking these threats very seriously, with the students making the threats being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He said parents are encouraged to discuss the topic of safety and violence with their children.

The National Association of School Psychologists created a resource for parents and teachers to talk with children. In his letter to parents, Eding said the information – Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers – can be found at nasponline.org.