STEVENSVILLE — With all 13 precincts reporting, the Lakeshore Public Schools $19.9 million capital improvement bond appeared to be approved late Tuesday.
Vote totals were 2,261-2,173 in favor of the millage, according to unofficial results.
Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding declined to comment Tuesday until all of the votes were in.
If the final tally stands, the result would be the culmination of years worth of attempts by district administrators to pass a capital improvement millage.
The latest millage was proposed after a community survey was conducted to see what taxpayers were willing to support.
Among the 12,836 registered voters within the district, 4,453 people cast their vote – marking a 34.6 percent turnout.
If approved, the money will pay for a variety of projects at all of the schools, plus the bus garage.
Among them were $1.6 million to Hollywood Elementary School, $3.3 million to Roosevelt Elementary School, $1.2 million to Stewart Elementary School, about $6.7 million to Lakeshore Middle School, $7.13 million to Lakeshore High School and $824,000 to the bus garage.
Big-ticket items included replacing the roofs at Roosevelt and the middle school and replacing the boilers at the middle school and high school.
In addition, the parking lot at each school was supposed to be resurfaced and many of the single-pane windows would have been replaced with insulated ones. Many of the schools would have been earmarked for upgrades in their electrical systems, fire alarm, instructional technology, ADA and code compliance and heating and cooling systems.