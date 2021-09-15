STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore school board’s meeting was canceled Wednesday night after several people in the audience refused to put on face masks.
Board President Jason Beckrow started the meeting reading a statement about the school board’s obligation to follow the Berrien County Health Department’s public health order requiring masks be worn in education settings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Someone who might come to board meetings and choose to smoke would be asked to either stop smoking or leave as it’s against the law inside the school building,” Beckrow said. “This is similar to the law that is in place regarding masks and also follows laws built around health and safety.”
He said requiring people to wear masks does not violate the state’s Open Meetings Act.
“The district did not make this rule, however, we are obligated to abide by the rule and enforce it,” he said.
Beckrow asked several audience members to either put on a mask or leave, otherwise the meeting would be canceled.
“We would very much like to have this meeting tonight. We’d very much like to hear from everyone who is here tonight,” he said. “But if we are not following the laws, we cannot safely have this meeting.”
Beckrow said they had one minute to comply, after which several people wearing masks started clapping. He said masks were available in the lobby.
One person not wearing a mask said the people were wearing masks improperly because they had all touched them with their hands, making them unsanitary.
“We are holding you accountable,” another person said. “There are no students present. There is no law requiring us to wear a mask.”
Beckrow canceled the meeting after asking them to put masks on several times.
After the meeting, he said he’s uncertain when the meeting will be rescheduled.
“We’ve been forced to cancel tonight’s meeting because we cannot safely do that within the confines of the law tonight,” Beckrow said.
Lincoln Township resident Jimmy Young, one of the people against wearing masks, said after the meeting that the people protesting will continue to speak out at public meetings.
“What’s not going to go away is the people taking back their local governments. They’re taking back their health boards. They’re taking back the Berrien County commission,” he said. “When I say take back, I’m saying do the right thing per the Constitution and the laws, not physically take it back.”
A table was set up outside Lakeshore High School for people to sign a petition from Unlock Michigan, which seeks to limit the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to only be able to issue emergency orders for 28 days unless extended by the state Legislature or local governing body.
Young said the organization known as Stand Up Michigan is holding a kick-off meeting in two weeks to form a chapter in Berrien County.