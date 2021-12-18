STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore school board trustees voted to extend the face mask mandate Friday while the region is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge.
Board President Jason Beckrow, hospice and palliative medicine medical director for Spectrum Health Lakeland, said trustees took into consideration that the hospital is so overwhelmed that non-emergency surgeries are being deferred and a second ICU has been set up in the ER.
Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said even though there’s been a drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff, more than 350 students didn’t have to quarantine due to the district’s mask mandate.
“Whenever a student is not in school, that places a lot of stress ... on the students and a lot of stress on their families and a lot of stress on our staff, too,” he said.
Trustee Bill Scaletta, who is on the policy committee, said the committee reviewed the district’s return-to-learn plan, along with its mask mandate.
“The main question is when to pull the trigger on changing from mandatory to strongly recommended masking,” he said.
School board trustees approved not changing the district’s plan, which keeps the mask mandate in place. State law requires school boards to review and approve their return-to-learn plans every month.
In addition, Eding said stress has been added due to the number of safety threats at Lakeshore schools since the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting, which led the district to cancel school Tuesday and Wednesday and to move to remote learning Thursday and Friday.
The school board meeting was canceled Wednesday due to the threats and moved to Friday morning.
“We do complete, thorough investigations on each incident and make determinations on what our best course of action is as a team and with consultation with local law enforcement as well,” he said.
Eding didn’t go into detail on the outcomes of the numerous safety threats.
Staff bonuses
School board trustees also approved $500 in bonus pay to all district employees.
“We know this is a small gesture, but we want each employee to know that they are valued and appreciated,” Eding said.