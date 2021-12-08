STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore Public School officials announced a new series of "safety situations" that occurred this week are being investigated by police.

In a statement released to Lakeshore parents Wednesday, Superintendent Greg Eding addressed three reported incidents where threatening gestures were made by students and a weapon was found in a school parking lot. The incidents took place on three different school properties.

The first incident included a middle school student who was using hand gestures, in the form of a gun, pretending to shoot at a teacher while their back was turned in a classroom Tuesday.

Eding said this incident was reported to the Lincoln Township Police Department, who along with Lakeshore's administration, investigated the situation and determined the student was joking. In Wednesday's statement, Eding said police are following through with their procedures and "appropriate school discipline" will be handed out.

"We follow our student handbook on all of those incidents," Eding told The Herald-Palladium by phone Wednesday, "but I don't like to get into specifics on discipline."

The second incident occurred after school hours Tuesday at Roosevelt Elementary School.

During afternoon dismissal, a sheathed knife was found in the school's parking lot. Eding said it appeared as though the knife had fallen out of a vehicle. Piecing together video footage and conversations with staff in the area, Eding said they identified a student's parent as the knife's owner.

"That parent feels terrible about the situation, especially given the current safety concerns," Eding said in the statement to parents. "Following protocol, the incident was reported to law enforcement."

The third incident, which was reported Wednesday, involved a high school student who pretended to shoot at other students in class using an unidentified object.

Eding said the incident was reported to Lincoln Township Police, who are investigating the situation. The investigating is ongoing, and appropriate school discipline will be followed.

"It remains vitally important to remind our community that if you see something, say something," Eding said in the statement. "Please talk with your children about the importance of communicating with adults if they see or hear something suspicious. Also, please make sure your children understand that we take all safety concerns seriously; there are no jokes or pranks."

Lakeshore schools uses the OK2SAY tip line program, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any suspicious activity can be reported by calling 855-565-2729, via text to 652729, or by emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.

The district previously investigated three different safety situations – including one where a Lakeshore Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school last week.

"Most of these (incidents) appear to be innocent, but kids need to understand this needs to be taken seriously," Lincoln Township Police Chief Gary Soper said Wednesday.

Numerous Southwest Michigan schools have faced reported threats since the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30.

Most recently, St. Joseph Public Schools canceled classes at its high school on Tuesday and Wednesday after threatening graffiti was discovered in three bathrooms.

As of Wednesday, the St. Joseph student suspected of writing the threats is being lodged at a juvenile detention center and faces a felony terrorist threat charge.