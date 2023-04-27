LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Voters in the Lakeshore school district will decide May 2 if they approve a $19.9 million capital improvement bond.
A 0.9-mill tax increase is required to generate enough money to cover the bond, according to information on the district’s website.
A home with a taxable value of $100,000 would see its property taxes increased by $90 per year.
Superintendent Greg Eding said a survey done last year showed 63 percent of potential voters would support a bond request that covered the district’s priority needs.
The money would include a variety of projects at all of the schools, plus the bus garage.
That includes $1.6 million to Hollywood Elementary School, $3.3 million to Roosevelt Elementary School, $1.2 million to Stewart Elementary School, about $6.7 million to Lakeshore Middle School, $7.13 million to Lakeshore High School and $824,000 to the bus garage.
Big-ticket items include replacing the roofs at Roosevelt and the middle school and replacing the boilers at the middle school and high school.
In addition, the parking lot at each school would be resurfaced and many of the single-pane windows would be replaced with insulated ones. Many of the schools would get upgrades in their electrical systems, fire alarm, instructional technology, ADA and code compliance and heating and cooling systems.
Detailed information on what improvements would be made at each school can be found on the district’s website at www.lakeshoreschools.k12.mi.us. The website includes a 4-minute and 18-second video that shows cracks and potholes in parking lots, broken playground equipment and aging boilers.