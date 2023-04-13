STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore CTE students will have more hands-on and virtual learning opportunities this fall, but the district is looking for more money to buy additional equipment.
Lakeshore school board trustees earlier this week approved buying an operational Toyota Prius chassis with faults and diagnostics, along with one EV high voltage training module, from MegaTech Corp. for $34,295. Lakeshore superintendent Greg Eding said this will give the automotive CTE students experience working on hybrid and electric cars.