STEVENSVILLE — Parents of students in the Lakeshore school district have until the end of Friday to sign up for the Lakeshore Virtual Academy.
Otherwise, their children will be signed up for in-person instruction, said Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman.
He said that so far about 450 students – 15 percent of the district’s student population – have signed up for virtual classes for the coming semester.
Freeman said that parents will not be able to switch their students back and forth between the programs, because they will be very different.
“The virtual kids will be working with a whole different set up people with a whole different set of guidelines,” he said. “It’s almost like two different schools.”
All of this was explained during Monday’s school board meeting, which about 180 parents participated online via Zoom.
“Some great discussion took place that will really benefit us moving forward,” he said. “It’s amazing to work in a community where people are so dedicated to their schools.”
In addition, he said that the first two weeks of in-person instruction will look a little different, with only half of the students attending school at a time.
During the first week of school, which starts Aug. 31, teachers will instruct students on the new routines in place to keep them safe, including why they need to wear face masks and how to maintain social distance.
During the second week, teachers will focus on what remote learning will look like if schools are closed due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
“The kids have not been in school for a long time,” he said. “This will give them time to acclimate to the new procedures. We don’t want to overwhelm them. We want to prepare them for a wonderful year.”
Instructions on how the classes will be divided should be posted on Lakeshore’s website today.
Freeman said they are going to keep the in-person class size numbers as low as possible.
He said they have worked closely with Berrien County Health Department staff, who support schools opening for in-person instruction.
“They understand that not only is the education of our students important, but the well being of our students is equally as important.”