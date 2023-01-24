230124-HP-lakeshore-middle-school-photo.jpg

Lakeshore school board trustees approved purchasing 18.85 acres of land next to Lakeshore Middle School on John Beers Road. The property will give the school access to Washington Avenue.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore Middle School parents may soon have another route to get their students to the school.

On Monday night, Lakeshore school board trustees approved buying 18.85 acres east of the middle school on John Beers Road for $265,000.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium