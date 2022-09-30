STEVENSVILLE — Intermittent lane closures begin today for the resurfacing of part of John Beers Road.
The Berrien County Road Department announced Thursday the area to be resurfaced and paved is along John Beers Road, from Demorrow Road to Cleveland Avenue.
The schedule and completion date depends on weather and contractor availability.
Motorists should expect lane cwlwosures and traffic delays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., with flaggers controlling the traffic flow. Motorists should slow down in the work zones and look out for construction workers.