LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Fire and police officials have ruled two "suspicious" fires, which broke out at a Lincoln Township house within the same day, were intentional.
Lincoln Township Fire Chief Brandon Chiarello said he, Lincoln Township police and Michigan State Police confirmed the May 30 fires were set deliberately after an investigation late last week.
A state police dog found traces of accelerant throughout the house during the investigation, Chiarello said.
The Lincoln Township agencies believed the fires to be intentional, after putting out the first fire at 6747 Cleveland Ave., shortly before noon on May 30. Firefighters discovered the stove had been left on, with paperback books and other random papers on top. The house was vacant and undergoing construction. Without a formal investigation, the department declined to state their suspicions publicly.
Firefighters also found a second place of origin, a pile of trash in the living room.
Another fire then broke out on the second floor, roughly 12 hours after the first incident. The second story partially collapsed, so responding agencies were unable to find the source of that fire, Chiarello said.
The Lincoln Township Police Department is looking into leads, but has nothing to comment about the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department.