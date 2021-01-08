210108-HP-k9-vest-photo.jpg

Echo, a Belgian Malinois, is part of the Lincoln Township Police Department’s K-9 unit. Here she wears a protective recently donated vest.

 Photo provided

STEVENSVILLE — A Lincoln Township police officer now has an added layer of protection.

Echo, a Belgian Malinois, was given a protective vest this month that was donated to the police department’s K-9 unit from a nonprofit organization.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski