STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Public Library will host its first Author Fair next month.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 12, the fair will be held at the library, located at 2099 W. John Beers Road in Stevensville.
The event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee. Local authors will sell their books and be available to answer questions about their experiences in writing.
“Being a published author myself, I know how difficult it is for authors to get the word out about their writing,” said Brian Johnston, adult services librarian at the library. “I’m hoping that through this event, the talented local authors in our community will be able to reach some new readers and get some more exposure to their work.”
The library is looking for local authors who would like to set up a table at the author fair.
Both traditionally published and self-published authors are welcome to participate. It is free to set up.
If interested, contact Johnston at the library by calling 429-9575 or emailing him at bjohnston@lincolnlib.org. Also contact Johnston with any other questions about the fair.