Royals Tigers Baseball

Former Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton waves to fans before a baseball game on Aug. 9, 2019, in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio / AP file photo

STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Public Library is getting into the swing of things this weekend.

On Saturday, the library will hold its inaugural Sports Card Day and host former Detroit Tigers left fielder Willie Horton.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter:

@TonyWittkowski

Tags