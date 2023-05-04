LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Lincoln Township Public Library will host its first job fair from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 24 at the library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
The event is geared toward teens and adults. In addition to featuring local businesses looking to hire, there will also be an expert from Michigan Works on site to advise attendees on their resumes and cover letters.
“Many people in our community are looking for work, and many businesses are looking to hire. We are hoping this event will help bridge that gap and bring people together,” said Adult Services Librarian Brian Johnston.
The library is looking for businesses and organizations that would like to set up a table at the job fair. It is free to participate.
To reserve a spot, contact Johnston at the library by calling 429-9575, or emailing him at bjohnston@lincolnlib.org.