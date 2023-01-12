Lincoln Township’s five-year parks plan includes expansion of the Community Center Park with the addition of two to six more pickle ball courts, a volleyball court, as well as additional parking. The plan also calls for the construction of a toddler park in 2024 and a second basketball court in 2025.
STEVENSVILLE — A five-year parks plan for Lincoln Township calls for new pickle ball, basketball and volleyball courts, an extended network of trails and sidewalks, as well as improved access to existing parks.
Township trustees approved the plan at their meeting earlier this week, which included a list of 14 action items for the subsequent five years. These action items are described as “flexible,” as funding, changing priorities and environmental challenges could delay or change projects.