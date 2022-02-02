STEVENSVILLE — A man was arrested in connection with an alleged attempted armed robbery this week in Lincoln Township.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Township police officers were called to the 1500 block of Edward Drive for a reported armed robbery.
According to a news release, the victim, a 73-year-old Stevensville woman, told police she had arrived home and parked in her driveway when she was approached by a Black man in a mask.
She said the man pointed a handgun at her, demanding all her property. She threw her mail at the man and yelled.
The suspect fled to a waiting vehicle parked close by, which proceeded to drive away.
Through various interviews, Lincoln Township officers obtained a description of the suspect and the vehicle, which was a dark-colored Kia Soul.
A short time later, a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a Kia Soul in the area of Napier Avenue and Fairplain Avenue in St. Joseph Township.
Officers found two men and a woman inside the Kia. The three people told police they were delivering for DoorDash, an online food delivery service.
According to the release, it was determined they had been in the Stevensville area at the time the robbery took place. A handgun also was found in the vehicle.
One of the men was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail on felony weapon charges. Police did not release the man’s name.
The investigation of the attempted armed robbery remains open as more information is being gathered, police said.
In the release, police said the victim was not physically injured and no property was stolen.
Lincoln Township police ask for anyone with surveillance cameras in the area review their footage and report anything suspicious.
During the incident, Lincoln Township was assisted by St. Joseph Township police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.