STEVENSVILLE — Jessica Ishmael is turning the page on her time as director of the Lincoln Township Public Library.
Ishmael’s last day of her nearly five-year tenure will be Feb. 11, and the library board is in the process of finding a replacement.
The library board thanked Ishmael for her work as director in a public statement, announcing her departure with a “heavy heart.”
“On behalf of the board of trustees, we thank her for her five years of service to the library, the staff, and the community. During her tenure, Jessica fostered a team spirit amongst the staff,” the statement read.
Ishmael said there won’t be an interim director running the library in the meantime. Rather, the library staff will work in tandem with the board to oversee a smooth transition.
She said she compiled a packet to catch the incoming director up to speed on ongoing projects.
During her time as director, Ishmael oversaw technology upgrades, a reorganization of the library’s collection and improvements to security. By her telling, she is most proud of the working environment she cultivated at the library.
“We’re all part of the same team. We’re all part of the same family,” Ishmael said. “We have different roles and responsibilities, but that being helpful, friendly, kind, when you do that throughout your staff team, it’s so much easier to convey to our community.”
The Southwest Michigan community has a small town feel, Ishmael said, but includes a lot of diversity as well.
Ishmael said she looks forward to spending more time with her daughter and husband and is looking for a new job.
She said she hopes to work with organizations that aid victims of domestic abuse, acting as a liaison between resources and the people who need them.