Kansas is the first state to test voters’ feelings since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Its voters are deciding Tuesday whether to allow state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion. The measure is a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution and voting on it coincided with the state’s primary, when the electorate typically skews conservative and Republican. But Kansas saw a surge in early voting, and that electorate was more Democratic than usual. Supporters of the measure haven’t said whether they will pursue a ban if voters approve the measure, but opponents expect that they would.