220802-HP-louise-boelcke1-photo.jpg

Louise Boelcke, a Stevensville resident, has served as an election worker for the last 50 years. When she started, each ballot was comprised of a large sheet of paper, and voters would pull on different levels to record their choice.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Louise Boelcke can’t count the number of clerks she’s worked for.

However, this year marks the 50th year that the 86-year-old has worked as an election worker for Lincoln Township.

220802-HP-louise-boelcke3-photo.jpg

Louise Boelcke, a Stevensville resident, has served as an election worker for the last 50 years.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana